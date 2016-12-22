Haswell OpenGL 4.0 / FP64 Support In Mesa Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 December 2016 at 01:00 AM EST. 6 Comments
MESA --
It appears that ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 for Intel Haswell graphics hardware might finally be merged soon into Mesa and thereby exposing OpenGL 4.0 support.

While Broadwell and newer Intel hardware has OpenGL 4.5 support in Mesa, the Haswell support is left behind as while it can reach OpenGL ~4.1, it's currently at OpenGL 3.3. The blocking extension from Haswell having OpenGL 4.0 is the big ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 extension, but the code has been sitting around for a while.

Back in October Igalia revised their FP64 patches for Haswell, but sadly they've been spending the past few months basically sitting idle on the mailing list. Fortunately, it looks like Intel developers are finally moving forward with reviewing the massive patch-set and things are looking good.

This week Matt Turner commented on the series and gives his "reviewed-by" to the work. And he commented, "Again, thank you so much. This was a large amount of work, and the way you guys handled it was extremely impressive. I'm only sorry that the review of your work wasn't executed as well as your actual work!"

Hopefully these patches will finally land soon (perhaps a Christmas present?), albeit GL4 isn't the most necessary for Haswell owners especially considering the slow graphics performance for most of these older chips.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Massive Gallium3D Nine Patch Series Merged To Mesa Git
70 Patches Of Cleaning & Bug Fixes For Mesa
Float64 Support For Intel's Vulkan Driver Is Almost Here
ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query In The Pipe For Intel Mesa
9 Year Old Mesa Bug Fixed, Addresses Stability With RadeonSI Gallium3D
Mesa 13 Lands In Fedora 25
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
Getting Lucky With An AMD GCN Graphics Card For Just $15 USD
GCC 6.3 Release Candidate Now Available
AMD Reveals More Zen CPU Details, Officially Known As Ryzen, No Linux Details Yet