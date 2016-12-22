It appears that ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 for Intel Haswell graphics hardware might finally be merged soon into Mesa and thereby exposing OpenGL 4.0 support.
While Broadwell and newer Intel hardware has OpenGL 4.5 support in Mesa, the Haswell support is left behind as while it can reach OpenGL ~4.1, it's currently at OpenGL 3.3. The blocking extension from Haswell having OpenGL 4.0 is the big ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 extension, but the code has been sitting around for a while.
Back in October Igalia revised their FP64 patches for Haswell, but sadly they've been spending the past few months basically sitting idle on the mailing list. Fortunately, it looks like Intel developers are finally moving forward with reviewing the massive patch-set and things are looking good.
This week Matt Turner commented on the series and gives his "reviewed-by" to the work. And he commented, "Again, thank you so much. This was a large amount of work, and the way you guys handled it was extremely impressive. I'm only sorry that the review of your work wasn't executed as well as your actual work!"
Hopefully these patches will finally land soon (perhaps a Christmas present?), albeit GL4 isn't the most necessary for Haswell owners especially considering the slow graphics performance for most of these older chips.
