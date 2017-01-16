It was just two weeks ago that Intel's Mesa driver finally crossed the threshold with Haswell for supporting OpenGL 4.0 and then last week OpenGL 4.2 was crossed for this older generation of Intel graphics hardware. Now, it looks like OpenGL 4.5 will be enabled for Haswell with the i965 Mesa driver.
With a rather small patch sent out at the end of last week by Intel's Kenneth Graunke, Haswell is ready to see OpenGL 4.5 exposed with this open-source graphics driver. Ken commented, "Everything is in place and the test results look solid."
The patch has already seen some reviews. Given it's rather trivial and Mesa 17.0 hasn't yet been branched, we'll hopefully be seeing OpenGL 4.5 for Haswell with Mesa 17.0 -- a nice upgrade after it was stuck with OpenGL 3.3 for years. Broadwell and newer has already supported OpenGL 4.5 since Mesa 13.0.
