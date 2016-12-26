HandBrake 1.0 OSS Video Transcoder Released: VP9 & Opus Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 26 December 2016 at 07:09 AM EST. 3 Comments
After more than one decade in development, the developer crew behind the HandBrake open-source video transcoder software finally released version 1.0 this weekend.

HandBrake 1.0 adds VP9 video encoding backed by libvpx, Ultra HD / 4K color pass through support, new filters, some Assembly optimizations for faster performance, x265 encoder quality improvements, Opus audio encoding/decoding via libopus, experimental Flatpak packaging support, library updates, Linux usability improvements, and significant documentation improvements.

HandBrake 1.0 is rather a big release for those in need of video transcoding on Linux/Windows/macOS systems. To learn more about all of the HandBrake 1.0 changes, see the official release announcement at handbrake.fr.
