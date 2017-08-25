Haiku Made Progress On Btrfs Support This Summer
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 26 August 2017 at 07:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
One of the Google Summer of Code projects this summer for the BeOS-inspired Haiku operating system was on porting the Btrfs file-system.

The student developer working on adding write support for Btrfs to Haiku experienced partial success in this feat for having this next-generation Linux file-system be working under this BeOS-inspired platform. BeOS can now handle creating/removing directories, various other write-related functionality is in place, etc.

But not yet working is an unfinished allocator, tree balance functions, file operations, locks, and other of the more advanced Btrfs features.

Those interested in learning more about the Btrfs possibilities for Haiku can find the GSoC recap via Haiku-OS.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
System76's Pop!_OS Not Using Wayland By Default, Figuring Out Default Apps
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
Calamares 3.2 Linux Installer Working On Wayland Support
Minoca OS 0.4 Has X.Org Support, Available As A Coreboot Payload
Solus 3 Linux Distribution Released For Enthusiasts
Haiku OS Continues Work On 64-bit Support, Software Updater
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
Intel Adds AVX2/FMA Optimized Math Functions To Glibc 2.27
Vega 10 Huge Page Support, Lower CS Overhead For AMDGPU In Linux 4.14