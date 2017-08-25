Haiku Made Progress On Btrfs Support This Summer

One of the Google Summer of Code projects this summer for the BeOS-inspired Haiku operating system was on porting the Btrfs file-system.
The student developer working on adding write support for Btrfs to Haiku experienced partial success in this feat for having this next-generation Linux file-system be working under this BeOS-inspired platform. BeOS can now handle creating/removing directories, various other write-related functionality is in place, etc.
But not yet working is an unfinished allocator, tree balance functions, file operations, locks, and other of the more advanced Btrfs features.
Those interested in learning more about the Btrfs possibilities for Haiku can find the GSoC recap via Haiku-OS.org.
Add A Comment