Haiku OS Continues Work On 64-bit Support, Software Updater
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 5 August 2017 at 07:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Fans of the BeOS-inspired Haiku operating system will see a lot of work going into the open-source OS over the summer.

Haiku OS is out with their latest monthly activity report to highlight progress made by the group. During July they accomplished a complete virtio_net driver, build system improvements, continued work on the software updater, fixes to Haiku POSIX support, ongoing 64-bit support enablement, bug fixes, and user interface refinements.

More details on the latest Haiku OS monthly report via Haiku-OS.org.
