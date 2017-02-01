Haiku OS Still Working Towards Beta Release, Adds 1360 x 768 Mode Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 2 February 2017 at 06:31 AM EST. 3 Comments
The folks working on the Haiku operating system that continues striving towards BeOS compatibility is advancing for 2017. While the first alpha of Haiku OS came in 2009, in 2017 they are working towards hopefully getting the beta shipped.

Some recent accomplishments for Haiku OS development included the continued work on UEFI system support, adding 1360x768 video mode support, the Atheros813x wireless driver was ported over from FreeBSD 11, packages were updated, there is continued work on system internals, and a range of other happenings.

The Haiku OS developers are working towards their first beta release, but it's "not quite ready" yet with still needing to setup a build server and taking care of some code problems.

More details on the state of Haiku OS can be found via this blog post documenting the last month of activity for the project.
