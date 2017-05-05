Haiku's Plans For OpenGL Hardware Acceleration On Intel

One of the interesting 2017 Google Summer of Code projects is a student developer attempting to enable hardware OpenGL/3D acceleration support under the BeOS-inspired Haiku OS.
Currently, Haiku OS is limited to using Mesa's software rasterizer, but this accepted GSoC 2017 project is to enable Mesa 3D support with Intel graphics hardware. With Mesa already running on Haiku OS, albeit in software-only mode, the focus of this summer project is on bringing over Linux Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) support. The DRM driver being focused on is the i915 DRM driver for being able to allow Intel Haiku users to utilize their HD/Iris Graphics hardware.
The student developer is working to port the Linux kernel's Intel DRM driver to Haiku OS and also make use of DragonFlyBSD's Linux compatibility layer that the BSD OS is using to help bring Linux DRM drivers to their OS.
With Haiku OS not having any DRM drivers currently, the core DRM infrastructure also has to be ported. Overall, it's a rather hefty challenge to complete by a student developer in just three months, but we wish him luck. The BSDs and Solaris have also laid some of the groundwork in making Linux DRM drivers portable to other operating systems.
More details on the Haiku plans via this Haiku.org blog post.
2 Comments