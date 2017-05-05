Haiku's Plans For OpenGL Hardware Acceleration On Intel
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 5 May 2017 at 08:39 AM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
One of the interesting 2017 Google Summer of Code projects is a student developer attempting to enable hardware OpenGL/3D acceleration support under the BeOS-inspired Haiku OS.

Currently, Haiku OS is limited to using Mesa's software rasterizer, but this accepted GSoC 2017 project is to enable Mesa 3D support with Intel graphics hardware. With Mesa already running on Haiku OS, albeit in software-only mode, the focus of this summer project is on bringing over Linux Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) support. The DRM driver being focused on is the i915 DRM driver for being able to allow Intel Haiku users to utilize their HD/Iris Graphics hardware.

The student developer is working to port the Linux kernel's Intel DRM driver to Haiku OS and also make use of DragonFlyBSD's Linux compatibility layer that the BSD OS is using to help bring Linux DRM drivers to their OS.

With Haiku OS not having any DRM drivers currently, the core DRM infrastructure also has to be ported. Overall, it's a rather hefty challenge to complete by a student developer in just three months, but we wish him luck. The BSDs and Solaris have also laid some of the groundwork in making Linux DRM drivers portable to other operating systems.

More details on the Haiku plans via this Haiku.org blog post.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
OpenIndiana Hipster 2017.04 Adds USB 3.0 Support
Haiku OS Is Stepping Closer To Its Beta
QNX 7 Can Be Fitted With A Qt5 Desktop
Arca Noae "Blue Lion" Nearing Release, Letting OS/2 Live On
Android-x86 6.0-r3 Released, Now Riding On Mesa 17.0.4
GCC 6 Becoming Auxiliary Compiler In OpenIndiana
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
Intel Confirms Vulnerability In Intel AMT/ME
GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Longer Be Free To The Public
AMD Is Hiring More Developers For Their Open-Source Graphics Team
USB Type-C Port Manager Coming To Linux 4.12
Linux 4.11 Set To Be Released Today