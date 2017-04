For fans of BeOS-inspired Haiku OS, the operating system now has Mesa 17.0 and LLVM 4.0 for the latest graphics driver and compiler support.There was a big update this weekend to the Haiku x86_64 ports. The update landed Qt 5.8, LLVM 4.0, and Mesa 17. The default Python 3 also switched over to Python 3.6. Additionally, Scribus, Lyx, and Wireshark are some of the new additions.More details on the ports updates via this commit