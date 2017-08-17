HMM Revised Its 25th Time, Seeking Inclusion In Linux 4.14
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 August 2017 at 06:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Jerome Glisse of Red Hat has published his 25th revision to the Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) patch series. HMM is about allowing a process address space to be mirrored and for system memory to be transparently used by any device process.

With HMM v25, there are more code comments and documentations, fixes to the code, merging the HMM-CDM patches into this patch series, and other improvements.

NVIDIA has been working on this HMM support and they are ready to make use of it in their binary driver. Meanwhile, Jerome recently began working on HMM/compute for the Nouveau driver via an initiative he's dubbed the "COMPOTE" project. He also mentions the AMDGPU DRM driver could be next for seeing HMM integration.

Jerome asks in the HMM v25 patches, "Please consider this patchset for [Linux] 4.14." We'll see within a few weeks if the patches are finally merged or if it's off waiting for another kernel cycle before seeing this longstanding work in the mainline Linux kernel.
