Heterogeneous Memory Management Steps Up To Version 22
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 May 2017 at 06:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Heterogeneous Memory Management sadly didn't make it for Linux 4.12 as developer Jerome Glisse was aiming for, but now he's out with an updated version to these important HMM patches.

HMM v22 has some refcounting changes and other minor modifications, but overall there isn't too much churn compared to the earlier revisions to HMM years ago. HMM is primarily about allowing a process address space to be mirrored and allowing system memory to be transparently used by any device process. NVIDIA is really interested in this and has been working on these patches as well as support in their binary driver and pending patches to the Nouveau driver.

These latest HMM patches can be found on the kernel mailing list. Hopefully Heterogeneous Memory Management will be ready by the time of the Linux 4.13 merge window.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
RISC-V Linux Port Pursuing Mainlining In The Kernel
Linux 4.12-rc2 Kernel Released
Running Intel Kabylake Graphics On Linux 4.12
More DRM Code Aligned For The Linux 4.13 Kernel
The Features You Won't Find In The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Git Statistics Showing The Rate Of Change For Linux 4.12 Development
Popular News
AMD Releases Optimizing C/C++ Compiler For Ryzen
Chrome OS Is Working To Remove The Last Of Its X11 Dependencies
It's Come Back Up That Intel Is Reportedly Licensing Radeon Graphics IP
Endless Flatpaks Steam
Benchmarks: PostgreSQL 10 Performance Is Looking Good
Git Statistics Showing The Rate Of Change For Linux 4.12 Development