HHVM 3.21 Released With Better PHP7 Compatibility, Sodium Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 3 August 2017 at 04:57 PM EDT. Add A Comment
COMPILER --
Facebook developers have released HHVM 3.21 as their alternate PHP implementation that also powers their Hack programming language. HHVM 3.21 is a long-term support release that will make it maintained for nearly one year.

HHVM 3.21 features a number of improvements for PHP 7 code compatibility, void is now supported as a return type in PHP7 mode, support for the libsodium extension for modern crypto as being introduced in PHP 7.2, improved IDE auto-completion support, and other features and fixes.

PHP/Hack developers interested in more details on HHVM 3.21 can find all the useful information via HHVM.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Compiler News
Due To A GCC Bug, RDRAND Usage Wasn't As Random As Expected
LLVM 5.0-RC1 Up For Testing
Haswell-Tuned Binaries Are Still Sometimes Faster On AMD Ryzen Than Znver1 Tuning
AMD Zen Scheduler Model Lands In LLVM, Makes It For LLVM 5.0
It's Coming Down To The Wire For New AMD Zen Scheduler Model In LLVM 5.0
LLVM Gets New Scheduler Data For Sandy Bridge, Other Intel CPUs Coming
Popular News
Red Hat Appears To Be Abandoning Their Btrfs Hopes
Stratis Is Red Hat's Plan For Next-Gen Linux Storage Without Btrfs
Qt QML Is Better Than HTML5 For User Interfaces?
ZFS On Linux 0.7 Released With New Features
LibreOffice 5.4 Released With New Standard Color Palette, Improved File Handling
Due To A GCC Bug, RDRAND Usage Wasn't As Random As Expected