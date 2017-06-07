HHVM 3.20 Released With Performance Improvements, Better PHP7 Compatibility
Facebook developers have released HHVM 3.20 as the newest release of their alternative PHP interpreter and also what serves for their Hack programming language.

HHVM 3.20 has improved PHP 7 code compatibility with corrected scalar typehints behavior, adding the LibSodium extension that's coming to PHP 7.2, and more. Other work includes continued performance improvements, a time-limit for time spent JIT'ing per request, and more.

Those interested in more information can find the details via HHVM.com.
