Facebook developers have released HHVM 3.20 as the newest release of their alternative PHP interpreter and also what serves for their Hack programming language.
HHVM 3.20 has improved PHP 7 code compatibility with corrected scalar typehints behavior, adding the LibSodium extension that's coming to PHP 7.2, and more. Other work includes continued performance improvements, a time-limit for time spent JIT'ing per request, and more.
Those interested in more information can find the details via HHVM.com.
Add A Comment