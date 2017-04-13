HHVM 3.19 Brings CLI Server Mode, Retranslate-All, Performance Boosts
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 13 April 2017 at 01:53 PM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Facebook developers have put out their latest release of HHVM to empower this PHP interpreter as well as what powers their Hack programming language.

HHVM 3.19 is the new release this week and it ships with some interesting experimental features. First up, there is a "Retranslate All" feature to re-translate all profiled code into optimized translations after it hits a specified number of requests. This re-translate all can be used for getting better performance, quicker warmups, and more. This experimental feature will likely go on by default in HHVM 3.20.

Also experimental with HHVM 3.19 is a CLI server mode feature that runs a server for PHP/Hack CLI scripts so that a translation cache can be kept between script runs. hackfmt is also a new experimental feature as a formatting tool to reformat Hack code.

Other changes with HHVM 3.19 is PHP const arrays support, HHI headers for Fast Parse and Watchman, more performance improvements, and other bug fixes.

More details on HHVM 3.19 at hhvm.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Nginx 1.12 Released
Blender 2.79 Is Bringing Performance Improvements, Better OpenCL
RoundCube Next Hasn't Seen Any Commits So Far In 2017
PostgreSQL 10 Is Going To Be Very Feature Rich
Meson Build System Prepares For Growth
All FreeDesktop.org Projects Now Appear To Have A Contributor Covenant
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO