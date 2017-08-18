HAMMER2 File-System Looks Like Its Getting Closer To Being Usable On DragonFlyBSD
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 18 August 2017 at 05:34 AM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD --
Matthew Dillon began developing the HAMMER2 file-system in 2012 and back then he talked about it being until at least 2013 when it would be usable, etc. Five years later, it's looking like HAMMER2 is closer to being usable on DragonFlyBSD systems.

HAMMER2 offers greater redundancy, native compression support, writable snapshtos, and other improvements over DIllon's original HAMMER file-system.

It's looking like the HAMMER2 dream is closer to reality based on this commit over night. HAMMER2 is now being compiled uncondintionally in DragonFly's buildworld, the boot code has been revamped for properly handling HAMMER2, some HAMMER2 mount changes, etc. But at the moment, HAMMER2 still isn't being included in the X86_64_GENERIC build.

It will be fun to test this BSD file-system once declared as usable by Matthew Dillon and to see how it compares to ZFS on FreeBSD.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
DragonFlyBSD Finalizes Its Ryzen Workaround
GhostBSD 11.1 Enters Alpha: FreeBSD 11.1 Paired With MATE, Xfce Desktops
DragonFlyBSD 4.8.1 Released, Updates Intel DRM Against Linux 4.7.10
OpenBSD Switches To Clang Compiler For i386/AMD64
OPNsense 17.7 Released For FreeBSD 11 Powered Firewall
Bitrig: The Short-Lived OpenBSD Fork
Popular News
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer
Java JDK 9 Sees Its First Release Candidate