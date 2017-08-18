HAMMER2 File-System Looks Like Its Getting Closer To Being Usable On DragonFlyBSD

Matthew Dillon began developing the HAMMER2 file-system in 2012 and back then he talked about it being until at least 2013 when it would be usable, etc. Five years later, it's looking like HAMMER2 is closer to being usable on DragonFlyBSD systems.
HAMMER2 offers greater redundancy, native compression support, writable snapshtos, and other improvements over DIllon's original HAMMER file-system.
It's looking like the HAMMER2 dream is closer to reality based on this commit over night. HAMMER2 is now being compiled uncondintionally in DragonFly's buildworld, the boot code has been revamped for properly handling HAMMER2, some HAMMER2 mount changes, etc. But at the moment, HAMMER2 still isn't being included in the X86_64_GENERIC build.
It will be fun to test this BSD file-system once declared as usable by Matthew Dillon and to see how it compares to ZFS on FreeBSD.
1 Comment