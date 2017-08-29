HAMMER2 File-System Continues To Stabilize For DragonFlyBSD

For those interested in the work being done to the HAMMER2 file-system that's being developed by Matthew Dillon for DragonFlyBSD, it is indeed getting closer to being a working reality.
We recently heard how the next DragonFlyBSD release will offer it as an experimental option following recent advancements to it. That next DragonFly release should be coming in September.
Dillon has continued landing more stabilization work into HAMMER2, most recently being some additional fixes yesterday.
When it's available, I look forward to testing it out and benchmarking. HAMMER2 at the moment does support live deduplication, compression, fast recovery, snapshots, boot support, and other features but it doesn't yet support all of the intended features. Matthew Dillon believes though the physical layout of the file-system is in good shape.
