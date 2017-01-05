Google Develops Experimental Python Runtime In Golang
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 4 January 2017 at 12:39 PM EST. 14 Comments
Google's open-source team today announced Grumpy, a Python runtime written in the Go programming language.

Google makes use of Python extensively and with concurrent workloads not being a strong suit for CPython and other Python runtimes having their own shortcomings, Google decided to develop the "Grumpy" runtime.

This experimental Golang-based runtime and has a high level of compatibility with CPython as their goal is for it to be a drop-in replacement to any pure Python project. Grumpy does drop Python C extension modules and it's not an interpreter but ends up being compiled and linked like any Go program.

Grumpy is considered alpha software right now but so far the early results are promising. Those interested in learning more can do so via the Google Open-Source Blog or by their now-open GitHub repository.
