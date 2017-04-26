GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Longer Be Free To The Public

The GrSecurity initiative that hosts various out-of-tree patches to the mainline Linux kernel in order to enhance the security will no longer be available to non-paying users.
GrSecurity has been around for the better part of two decades and going back to the 2.4 kernel days. In 2015 the stable GrSecurity patches became available to only commercial customers while the testing patches had still been public. That's now changing with all GrSecurity users needing to be customers.
Public test patches for GrSecurity are now no more nor will there be public PaX patches for future updates.
GrSecurity will still be working on more security innovations for the Linux kernel for their paying customers, "ARM64, mobile/Android, RAP for stable kernels, KERNSEAL, STRUCTGUARD, and other next-generation defenses against data-only attacks."
More details on this change via GrSecurity.net.
