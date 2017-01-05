Google Developer Back To Working On Another Vulkan C++ Abstraction Library

The proliferation of Vulkan abstraction libraries continues.
After covering NVIDIA's Vulkan VkHLF framework that was released yesterday, it was pointed out to us that a Google developer is back to working on google/vulkan-cpp-library.
This library is a C++11 abstraction layer to Vulkan and provides assistance for memory, resource management, type and thread safety. The library's documentation explains, "The goal is to be able to quickly write Vulkan code that is type safe, readable and clearly states its purpose, instead of being overwhelmed by pointer arithmetics, memory alignment and the "Vulkan/OpenGL" black screen of death."
This is yet another Vulkan C++ library but with it being a project of a Google developer, Johan Gardell, it does carry some weight and it's looking like they are focusing on good Android support with this library too. This library also works with OpenVR.
This google/vulkan-cpp-library project had been in development for a while but only toward the end of December did it see development for the first time in a few months. In recent days, work on this library has returned.
Those wanting to learn more about this Vulkan C++ library can visit the GitHub project site for more details.
