Google Plans End To PNaCl Support In Favor Of WebAssembly

The Portable Native Client (PNaCl) ecosystem hasn't been too vibrant for executing native code in web-browsers given its lack of adoption outside of Google/Chrome and other factors. With WebAssembly seeing much broader adoption and inroads, Google is planning to end PNaCl.
Google has announced that PNaCl is being deprecated in favor of WebAssembly (WASM). Support for PNaCl will be dropped in Q1'2018 everywhere except within Chrome Apps and Extensions. Google is encouraging users to migrate to WebAssembly for those wanting native, high-performance code in web browsers.
"We believe that the ecosystem around WebAssembly makes it a better fit for new and existing high-performance web apps, and that usage of PNaCl is sufficiently low to warrant deprecation," more details via the Chromium blog.
5 Comments