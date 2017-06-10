Lullaby: Google's New C++ Libraries For VR/AR

Google's newest open-source project is called Lullaby.
Lullaby is a set of C++ libraries designed for developing VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) games/applications. These libraries are designed for high-performance VR/AR, supports full 3D VR environments, provides a common set of widgets and a complete animation system, a Java-based API for integrating with Android apps, and is used by many teams in Google. Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows are fully-supported.
Among the teams at Google already using Lullaby are VR Home, the Play Store, YouTube, Play Movies, and Google Earth.
More details on Lullaby via GitHub.
