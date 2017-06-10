Lullaby: Google's New C++ Libraries For VR/AR
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 10 June 2017 at 10:13 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GOOGLE --
Google's newest open-source project is called Lullaby.

Lullaby is a set of C++ libraries designed for developing VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) games/applications. These libraries are designed for high-performance VR/AR, supports full 3D VR environments, provides a common set of widgets and a complete animation system, a Java-based API for integrating with Android apps, and is used by many teams in Google. Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows are fully-supported.

Among the teams at Google already using Lullaby are VR Home, the Play Store, YouTube, Play Movies, and Google Earth.

More details on Lullaby via GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Chrome 61 Progresses With WebUSB API & More
Google Is Exploring Potentially Using Btrfs In Android
Google's Brotli Compression Format Nearing v1.0
Chrome 59 Now Out As Stable For Linux
Google Plans End To PNaCl Support In Favor Of WebAssembly
Gollvm: Google Working On LLVM-Based Go Compiler
Popular News
Some Ryzen Linux Users Are Facing Issues With Heavy Compilation Loads
AMD Begins Cutting Prices On Ryzen CPUs
LZ4m: Taking LZ4 Compression To The Next Level
Ubuntu 17.10 Begins Transition To GNOME Shell Desktop By Default
TrueOS BSD Stable Milestone With Installer Improvements, Lumina 1.2.2 Desktop
Steam Linux Usage Ticks Up Slightly For May