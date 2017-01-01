Chrome 56 is shipping tonight to stable users of Google's web-browser.
Chrome 56 ships with HTML5 by default, WebGL 2.0 by default, sensitive pages (including those with password boxes) loaded over HTTP are now marked as insecure, support for FLAC audio is enabled by default (similar to the recent Firefox release), improves performance of the browser by throttling web-pages in background tabs, and a variety of other enhancements.
Chrome 56 is also shipping with 51 security fixes as part of today's release. Overall, Chrome 56 is a great release rolling out on the heels of Firefox 51.
