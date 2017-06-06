Google's Brotli Compression Format Nearing v1.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 6 June 2017
Google's Brotli compression format is nearing its big 1.0 release.

This LZ77-derived open-source data compression library used by all the major web browsers has made much progress since its public debut in 2015 for HTTP compression and other purposes.

The Brotli GitHub repository shows v0.6 as the latest public release with no signs of Brotli 1.0. However, landing today in Chrome/Chromium was a Brotli 1.0.0-RC release.

So the release candidate is now in Chrome so hopefully soon we'll see its public announcement and the eventual v1.0.0 stable release. There's no word in the commit though on any of the recent changes (if any) for Brotli 1.0.
