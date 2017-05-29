Gollvm: Google Working On LLVM-Based Go Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 29 May 2017 at 01:44 PM EDT. 6 Comments
GOOGLE --
It seems Google is working on a new Go language compiler that's making use of the LLVM compiler infrastructure.

Gollvm has been making rounds this weekend as a new, experimental Go compiler leveraging LLVM. Its Google-hosted code repository says:
LLVM IR generation “middle end” for LLVM-based go compiler. This is currently very much in a prototype phase, with a fairly brittle/fragile build process, so please take careful note of the setup instructions.

Gollvm (name still not finalized) is layered on top of LLVM, much in the same way that things work for “clang” or “compiler-rt”: you check out a copy of the LLVM source tree and then within that tree you check out additional git repos.

You'll need to have an up-to-date copy of cmake on your system (3.6 vintage).
Interesting to see yet another language making use of LLVM, at least in experimental form, given Google's continued interest in LLVM. Those wanting to learn more can see the gollvm Git tree. It will be interesting to see in the future if they decide to make the Gollvm compiler more official or as an eventual replacement to its current compiler.
6 Comments
