Now that GCC 7 was released as stable last week, the GCC trunk/master code-base is back open for merging more feature work with the beginning of the GCC 8 development cycle.
One of the first big merges for GCC 8.0 in what will become GCC 8.1 stable next year is a big Go language front-end update. This big Go merge updates the GCC code to that of the Go 1.8 run-time and other Go 1.8 updates.
Go 1.8 was released in February and uses its updated compiler back-end for all architectures resulting in performance improvements, improved garbage collection, HTTP/2 push support, context improvements, and other language additions and improvements.
More details on the big Go front-end update for GCC 8.0 via this Git commit.
