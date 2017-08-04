Khronos' glTF 2.0 standard for the "OpenGL transmission format" or a standardized means of exchanging 3D assets continues seeing wide adoption. From Microsoft demonstrating glTF 2.0 support in their products this week at SIGGRAPH to many programs and game engines picking up support for this format, Godot Engine is now the latest.
The Godot developers sound very excited about this new standard from Khronos, "The surprise, though, is how good this format is for video game asset exchange. Nothing as good existed before, and it solves a problem that we, as an industry, have been struggling with for a long time. Khronos, with glTF 2.0, has given us a fantastic chance to standardize a smooth workflow between 3D modelling software and game engines. To better understand why, a list of previous attempts will be explained and why they failed."
The Godot developers appreciate it's JSON based, there is a separate binary blob for arrays, no ambiguity, supports necessary modern features, provides great animation support, and there is clean documentation, among other reasons to love glTF.
Those wishing to learn more about Godot's deployment of glTF and why they love the format, see this blog post.
