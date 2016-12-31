Godot Continues Major Work On Its 3D Renderer For Release In 2017
31 December 2016
Open-source game engine Godot has been working on a multi-month project to vastly improve (and largely rewrite) its 3D renderer to make it as great as its 2D renderer. This work is being done for the Godot 3.0 engine and so far this 3D renderer is seeing a lot of movement.

Godot 3.0 is aiming for a modern, clustered renderer that supports graphics features similar to other modern game engines like a physically based renderer, global illumination, shadow mapping, and more.

Issued today was the third update on their renderer project. Some of their milestone goals for the month were achieved while other improvements had to be bumped to January to their big undertaking. They also still need to tackle their new particle system but they are hoping to have the renderer effectively done by the end of January.


More details can be found via this blog post. Before anyone asks in the forums, they currently aren't making use of Vulkan but are targeting OpenGL ES 3 and their code can be found via this branch.
