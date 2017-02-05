Development on the Godot 3.0 game engine continues marching forward at full-speed as it works on an overhaul to its 3D renderer along with other significant changes.
Godot's OpenGL ES 3.0 branch was merged to master, a new memory management architecture was added, resource improvements, better locking, scripting improvements, editor enhancements, and a new audio engine are among the many changes being worked on recently for this next open-source game engine update.
For those wishing to learn more about the latest development activity around Godot 3.0 can read today's development update for more details. Godot 3.0 is expected to be officially released later this year.
1 Comment