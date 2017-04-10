Work on Godot 3.0 as the next major update to this open-source, cross-platform 2D/3D game engine is advancing with an alpha now in sight.
Recent progress on Godot 3.0 includes an experimental web exporter that allows for game projects to be exported to WebAssembly and WebGL 2.0 for execution in the latest Chrome and Firefox web-browsers. DLscript as a new "scripting language" for Godot was also introduced. Godot 3.0 also continues baking its new particle system that is entirely GPU-based.
With all major functionality now in place, developers plan to release the first Godot 3.0 Alpha in the near future. More details via the Godot blog.
