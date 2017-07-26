Godot 3.0 Reaches Alpha
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 July 2017 at 03:19 PM EDT.
The first alpha release of the big revamp to the Godot 3.0 game engine is now available for game developers to test.

Godot 3.0 has been working on WebGL 2.0 support as well as WebAssembly, big work on its 3D renderer, and a wealth of other changes.

As of now there is no time table for the stable Godot 3.0 release besides "when it's ready." Godot 3.0 doesn't have a Vulkan renderer but just has its revamped OpenGL ES 3.0 / OpenGL 3.3 support.

More details on the Godot 3.0 Alpha at GodotEngine.org.
