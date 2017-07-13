Google Developers Begin Planning For Go 2 Programming Language
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 13 July 2017 at 01:38 PM EDT. 3 Comments
The Google team responsible for the Go programming language have begun publicly discussing plans and ideas for the Go 2.0 programming language.

It's going to be a long road to Go 2.0 and they are not abandoning Go 1.x. At this stage, the developers are mostly hearing feedback about what works and what doesn't for the Go language. From there, they can begin better formulating feature plans and roadmaps for the lengthy Go 2 development cycle ahead. Some highlights:

- Improve scaling for the Go programming language.

- Go 1.x code will continue to work in Go 2.

- Plans to ship backwards-compatible portions of Go 2 incrementally in the Go 1 series.

- After all the backwards-compatible changes are done, the backwards-incompatible work will land and this is where e.g. Go 1.20 might end up becoming Go 2.0.

More details on this early planning for Go 2 can be found via the announcement posted today to coincide with Gophercon 2017 over at GoLang.org.
