Go 1.9 Adds Type Aliases, Parallel Compilation
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 25 August 2017 at 06:01 AM EDT. 8 Comments
GOOGLE --
Version 1.9 of Google's Go programming language is now available for developers.

Go 1.9 features a variety of changes, including on the language front where there is now support for type aliases. Exciting me a lot about Go 1.9 is that it now supports compiling functions for a package in parallel. The concurrent compilation of functions should really speed up the build process and is enabled by default although there is an option to disable it if you so choose.

Go 1.9 also works toward dropping support for older FreeBSD/OpenBSD releases, compiler toolchain improvements, runtime improvements, some garbage collector enhancements, transparent monotonic time support, a new bit manipulation package, and other library improvements/changes.

Go developers can learn more about the 1.9 release via the blog announcement while all of the interesting details can be found via the release notes.
8 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Google Rolls Out Chrome Enterprise: Chrome OS For Work
Android 8.0 "Oreo" Launches
Chrome 61 Beta Rolls Out With JavaScript Modules, WebUSB Support
Chrome/Chromium Turns On Support For OpenType Variable Fonts
VA-API Video Acceleration On The Linux Desktop Is Nearly Ready For Chrome
Google Developers Begin Planning For Go 2 Programming Language
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released