Version 1.9 of Google's Go programming language is now available for developers.
Go 1.9 features a variety of changes, including on the language front where there is now support for type aliases. Exciting me a lot about Go 1.9 is that it now supports compiling functions for a package in parallel. The concurrent compilation of functions should really speed up the build process and is enabled by default although there is an option to disable it if you so choose.
Go 1.9 also works toward dropping support for older FreeBSD/OpenBSD releases, compiler toolchain improvements, runtime improvements, some garbage collector enhancements, transparent monotonic time support, a new bit manipulation package, and other library improvements/changes.
Go developers can learn more about the 1.9 release via the blog announcement while all of the interesting details can be found via the release notes.
8 Comments