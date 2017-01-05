Go 1.8 Baking Garbage Collector Improvements, Lower Cgo Overhead
The first release candidate of Google's Go 1.8 programming language is now available ahead of the official launch expected next month.

Go 1.8 now has 32-bit MIPS LE/BE Linux support, this will be the last release with Linux ARMv5E/ARMv6 support (Go 1.9 will likely still support though the ARMv6K for the RPi1), the Assembler supports more instructions, the new 64-bit x86 back-end is now much more mature, and there are a variety of library changes.

When it comes to the performance of Go 1.8, the garbage collector has significantly shorter pauses, the Cgo overhead for calls from Go into C is said to be reduced by about half, and the overhead of deferred function calls is also said to be about halved.

Go 1.8 Release Candidate 1 details via this mailing list post. More details on all the changes building up for Go 1.8 can be found via the documentation area.
