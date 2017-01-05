The first release candidate of Google's Go 1.8 programming language is now available ahead of the official launch expected next month.
Go 1.8 now has 32-bit MIPS LE/BE Linux support, this will be the last release with Linux ARMv5E/ARMv6 support (Go 1.9 will likely still support though the ARMv6K for the RPi1), the Assembler supports more instructions, the new 64-bit x86 back-end is now much more mature, and there are a variety of library changes.
When it comes to the performance of Go 1.8, the garbage collector has significantly shorter pauses, the Cgo overhead for calls from Go into C is said to be reduced by about half, and the overhead of deferred function calls is also said to be about halved.
Go 1.8 Release Candidate 1 details via this mailing list post. More details on all the changes building up for Go 1.8 can be found via the documentation area.
