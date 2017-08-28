Werner Koch has announced the release of GNU Privacy Guard's GnuPG 2.2 stable series.
GnuPG 2.2 incorporates the work of the 2.1 development series and will now be maintained only with bug fixes. GnuPG 2.2 is now installed as gpg rather than gpg2, the GPG command picked up support for a number of new options, tweaked DE-VS compliance behavior, fixed connection timeout troubles under Windows, and various other improvements.
More details on the feature changes of GnuPG 2.1/2.2 can be found via this webpage.
GnuPG 2.2.0 is available for download from GnuPG.org>
2 Comments