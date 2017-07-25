Mesa Adds More Linux Games To OpenGL Threading Whitelist

The Mesa OpenGL threading support has been expanded to five more Linux games.
This OpenGL threading is what's able to benefit a variety of Linux games but doesn't make all games universally better but largely depends upon a whitelist for case-by-case where it does benefit the performance, particularly when running on slower GPUs.
The latest games now being whitelisted for enabling mesa_glthread by default are Overlord, Overlord II, Oil Rush, War Thunder, and Saints Row 2. From the commit:
Performance delta on Core i5-4570 + Radeon R9 270:
Overlord: +20% in certain locations
Overlord II: +20% in certain locations
Oil Rush: +12% in most locations
War Thunder: +4-9% in benchmarks
Saints Row 2: +10-35% in certain locations
The other games previously part of this drirc whitelist include Alien Isolation, Civilization 6, BioShock Infinite, Borderlands 2, Civilization 5, The Witcher 2, American Truck Simulator, Euro Truck Simulator 2, and War Thunder under Wine.
4 Comments