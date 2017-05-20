Glibc / GNU Toolchain Dropping Google NaCl Support

Support for Google's Native Client (NaCl) has been removed from mainline glibc with the GNU toolchain no longer really being maintained or used for compiling code targeting this Chrome-supported sandboxed code execution environment.
NaCl is Google's technology for allowing native code to be executed from a web browser. NaCl hasn't seen too much activity recently and there's been reports that it's not being actively developed in the age of ASM.js and more pressing these days is the cross-browser WebAssembly effort.
While for the past two years there has been NaCl support in Glibc, that code is now removed. With the code not being actively maintained and the NaCl GCC code never being contributed to upstream GCC, glibc developers have decided to drop this port. Additionally, the current NaCl SDK makes use of LLVM Clang rather than the GNU toolchain.
Thus as of earlier today, the NaCl port is dropped.
