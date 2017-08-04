Git 2.14 Released
4 August 2017
Git 2.14 is now available as the latest feature update to this widely-used, open-source revision control system.

Git 2.14 introduces support for building against PCRE v2, git diff now uses the "indent" heuristics by default, git status improvements, there's now the concept of a "repository" object as Git developers work towards making it easier to work in multiple repositories, Windows/Cygwin improvements, minor performance improvements, and many bug fixes.

More details on Git 2.14 can be found via the release announcement. There are many small changes as usual in this new Git release, so check out the announcement if you are curious about some of the minor refinements.
