Git 2.14 is now available as the latest feature update to this widely-used, open-source revision control system.Git 2.14 introduces support for building against PCRE v2, git diff now uses the "indent" heuristics by default, git status improvements, there's now the concept of a "repository" object as Git developers work towards making it easier to work in multiple repositories, Windows/Cygwin improvements, minor performance improvements, and many bug fixes.More details on Git 2.14 can be found via the release announcement . There are many small changes as usual in this new Git release, so check out the announcement if you are curious about some of the minor refinements.