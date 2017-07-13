Junio Hamano has today announced the first preview release of Git 2.14 version control system in the form of Git 2.14-rc0.
This first development milestone towards Git 2.14 includes improvements to various Git sub-commands, the default packed-git limit value has been raised, better Windows auto-build testing for CI purposes, various internal performance improvements, and a number of fixes since Git 2.13.
Heavy Git users curious about all of the changes to be found with the upcoming Git 2.14 release can find the details so far via the RC0 announcement.
