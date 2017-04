Git 2.13 has stepped closer to being released with today's 2.13-rc1 debut.Git 2.13 features a number of internal improvements, improvements to the experimental split-index feature, various performance improvements, some improvements around Git's Windows port, and various other changes. There are also many fixes since Git 2.12.Those making use of Git and wanting to learn more about what's coming for Git 2.13 can see this mailing list announcement