Git 2.12.0-rc0 Released With Various Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 February 2017 at 06:31 PM EST. Add A Comment
Coincidentally on the same day as Microsoft announcing the Git Virtual File-System, upstream Git developers have announced their first release candidate of the upcoming Git 2.12 milestone.

Git 2.12-rc0 has 441 commits since v2.11 including Cygwin build updates, git p4 updates, GitLFS integration updates, additions to various Git sub-commands, some performance improvements, and a range of fixes and other smaller technical updates.

Those interested in Git 2.12-rc0 can find out about it via the mailing list announcement. Great to see several updates regarding GitLFS, the Git Large File Storage project, an alternative approach to Microsoft's GVFS.
