Coincidentally on the same day as Microsoft announcing the Git Virtual File-System , upstream Git developers have announced their first release candidate of the upcoming Git 2.12 milestone.Git 2.12-rc0 has 441 commits since v2.11 including Cygwin build updates, git p4 updates, GitLFS integration updates, additions to various Git sub-commands, some performance improvements, and a range of fixes and other smaller technical updates.Those interested in Git 2.12-rc0 can find out about it via the mailing list announcement . Great to see several updates regarding GitLFS, the Git Large File Storage project, an alternative approach to Microsoft's GVFS.