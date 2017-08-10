While TrueOS (formerly PC-BSD) is arguably the most well known desktop variant of FreeBSD, GhostBSD has been gaining ground as well as a FreeBSD-based desktop-friendly operating system. Today marks the availability of GhostBSD 11.1 Alpha.
Based off the recent FreeBSD 11.1 release is a new alpha for GhostBSD, which is shipping images featuring the Xfce and MATE desktop environments. Besides pulling in the latest FreeBSD kernel and packages, GhostBSD 11.1 is also introducing its own software repository, improved updating, the Xfce desktop is using its Whisher Menu by default, and many bug fixes. The fixes involve desktop issues as well as a ZFS setup clarification and other changes.
Those wanting to learn more about this GhostBSD 11.1 development release can do so at GhostBSD.org.
