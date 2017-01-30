Developers working on the FreeBSD-derived GhostBSD distribution are working to get their 11.0 release out the door that's based off last year's FreeBSD 11.0 code-base.
Released today was GhostBSD 11.0 "PREALPHA4" with MATE and Xfce desktop flavors while continuing to spin for i386 and AMD64. New features to this release include VMware X support, NetworkManager using Doas, GhostBSD software updating support, a new UFS full-disk installation option including disk mirroring, and live disk X configuration prior to starting the desktop.
Those wanting to learn more about this Xfce/MATE-desktop-focused FreeBSD-based operating system can find the 11.0 Pre-Alpha 4 details via GhostBSD.org.
Add A Comment