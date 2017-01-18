Genode OS Framework Planning For Async I/O, App ABI, Qt5 Plans For 2017
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 18 January 2017
The Genode Operating System Framework has announced their planned roadmap for this year as the involved developers continue working on this original OS initiative.

The overall theme of the Genode OS work in 2017 is to focus on stability and scalability, but there is also much more on their road-map for this calendar year.

Their open-source OS plans for this year include work on package management with a stable application ABI, support dynamically reconfigurable subsystems, supporting asynchronous I/O, VirtualBox 5 support. updating the compiler toolchain, switching to the Qt5 tool-kit, improved storage, and more.

Those interested can find their 2017 road-map at Genode.org.
