Version 17.08 of the Genode open-source operating system framework is now available with a variety of changes.
Genode OS 17.09 now features support for Intel "Gen 8" Broadwell graphics thanks to its ported open-source Intel Linux driver code and also upgrading to Mesa 11.2.2. They have made other improvements too for their graphics driver stack in Genode, including an experimental GPU multiplexer.
Genode OS 17.08 has also seen its seL4 kernel ported to ARM and 64-bit x86 hardware, simplified IOMMU handling, improvements to its VFS implementation, a FatFS-based VFS plugin, better C runtime support, package management improvements, and initial support for Genode OS as a Xen DomU user. There's also been work on UEFI and RISC-V to round out this quarter's update.
More details on Genode OS 17.08 via Genode.org.
