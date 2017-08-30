Genode 17.08 Now Supports Broadwell Graphics, Xen DomU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 August 2017 at 07:19 AM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Version 17.08 of the Genode open-source operating system framework is now available with a variety of changes.

Genode OS 17.09 now features support for Intel "Gen 8" Broadwell graphics thanks to its ported open-source Intel Linux driver code and also upgrading to Mesa 11.2.2. They have made other improvements too for their graphics driver stack in Genode, including an experimental GPU multiplexer.

Genode OS 17.08 has also seen its seL4 kernel ported to ARM and 64-bit x86 hardware, simplified IOMMU handling, improvements to its VFS implementation, a FatFS-based VFS plugin, better C runtime support, package management improvements, and initial support for Genode OS as a Xen DomU user. There's also been work on UEFI and RISC-V to round out this quarter's update.

More details on Genode OS 17.08 via Genode.org.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Had A Successful GSoC 2017: Swift, Btrfs, Preferences GUI
System76's Pop!_OS Not Using Wayland By Default, Figuring Out Default Apps
Haiku Made Progress On Btrfs Support This Summer
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
Calamares 3.2 Linux Installer Working On Wayland Support
Minoca OS 0.4 Has X.Org Support, Available As A Coreboot Payload
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Continues Refining Its GNOME Shell Theme
QupZilla Web Browser Becomes KDE Falkon
Piper Has Turned Into A Very Competent Mouse Configuration UI For Linux
Intel Quietly Drops Xeon Phi 7200 Coprocessors
GNOME Control Center Switches To Its New Settings Layout
Jolla Announces Sailfish X