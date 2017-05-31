Version 17.05 of the Genode OS research/experimental operating system project is now available.
Genode OS 17.05 features upgrades to the GCC 6.3 code compiler, the Qt 5.8 tool-kit is now used, its VirtualBox port has been upgraded, and there are a number of architecture and API changes happening this summer for the OS.
Some of the low-level work includes completing the transition to its modern API, streamlining exception types, init improvements, a new API for user-level timing, network traffic monitoring support, updates to the Muen separation kernel, and more. The Genode Foundations Book was also updated for those interested in learning more about this open-source operating system's design.
All the details about Genode OS 17.05 at Genode.org.
