NVIDIA's gaming software, GeForce Experience, now has support for OpenGL and Vulkan.GeForce Experience is NVIDIA's software often paired with their Windows driver for managing game updates, analyzing GPU/CPU metrics, game setting optimizations, and recently the focus on being able to record your video game sessions as well as take screenshots with NVIDIA Ansel. Experience also allows game streaming to SHIELD devices with NVIDIA GameStream.GeForce Experience was recently redesigned and now this week during the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) their latest addition is OpenGL and Vulkan support to complement their long-standing focus on Direct3D games. It's interesting that they add OpenGL support now when most future games are focusing on D3D12 or Vulkan.The GeForce Experience 3.6 update allows gameplay recording and broadcasting for OpenGL and Vulkan games. Currently, GeForce Experience is only available for Microsoft Windows but will be interesting to see if they next bring it to NVIDIA Linux gamers.

Aside from now finally supporting these multi-platform graphics APIs, I was personally alerted to this news yesterday through a non-standard channel by a NVIDIA PR representative who I normally don't communicate with but knows very well that Phoronix is purely Linux focused. The representative has yet to confirm or deny Linux support plans.Would you be interested in seeing GeForce Experience on Linux? What do you use right now for your Linux game streaming and screenshots? While it has yet to be confirmed, it would be interesting to see GeForce Experience come to Linux and a further commitment by NVIDIA of their support for Linux gaming. Those wanting to learn more about the current version can do so at GeForce.com