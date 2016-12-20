Massive Gallium3D Nine Patch Series Merged To Mesa Git

A huge series of patches landed in Mesa Git today for benefiting the Gallium3D Nine state tracker for Direct3D 9 support on Linux.
This huge patch series is for the internal multi-threading support and the separate fixes/clean-ups mentioned in the aforelinked article for improving this D3D9 Gallium3D state tracker.
Details on the 100+ patches can be found from this cgit query. All of these Gallium3D Nine improvements will be found in the next Mesa release (13.1/17.0) due out in Feburary.
