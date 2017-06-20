More Driver CPU Overhead Work Being Tackled By Valve Developers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 June 2017 at 08:41 AM EDT. 13 Comments
MESA --
Valve's Linux developers continue working on lowering the CPU overhead of the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.

Recently we've seen quite a focus on working to lower the CPU overhead of the RadeonSI/Gallium3D code by both AMD and Valve developers. We've seen Marek working on some CPU overhead improvements, Samuel taking to some CPU optimizations, and now Timothy Arceri has also been working in this area.

In the early hours of today he sent out uniform packing for Gallium code. These 16 patches aim to reduce CPU overhead in another area of the driver. His patches though don't specify what potential reduction in overhead can be witnessed with these early "RFC" patches.

With RadeonSI largely being faster than AMDGPU-PRO OpenGL, it's good to see the focus on making it more CPU efficient especially as RadeonSI has greater overhead than the NVIDIA Linux driver.
13 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 17.1.3 Released
Samuel Pitoiset Takes To More RadeonSI/Mesa Optimizations
Bindless Textures Land In Mesa Git For RadeonSI
Intel Haswell May Soon See Less Hangs With Mesa
Marek Working On More Optimizations To Mesa State Tracker
Cannonlake Support Lands In Mesa Git
Popular News
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
FreeNAS 11.0 Released