More Driver CPU Overhead Work Being Tackled By Valve Developers

Valve's Linux developers continue working on lowering the CPU overhead of the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.
Recently we've seen quite a focus on working to lower the CPU overhead of the RadeonSI/Gallium3D code by both AMD and Valve developers. We've seen Marek working on some CPU overhead improvements, Samuel taking to some CPU optimizations, and now Timothy Arceri has also been working in this area.
In the early hours of today he sent out uniform packing for Gallium code. These 16 patches aim to reduce CPU overhead in another area of the driver. His patches though don't specify what potential reduction in overhead can be witnessed with these early "RFC" patches.
With RadeonSI largely being faster than AMDGPU-PRO OpenGL, it's good to see the focus on making it more CPU efficient especially as RadeonSI has greater overhead than the NVIDIA Linux driver.
