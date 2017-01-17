Gabe Newell's 2017 Reddit AMA: VR, Source 2 Engine, No Linux Answers
Gabe Newell of Valve wrapped up his latest Reddit "Ask Me Anything" where he faced a variety of questions. There were a number of users asking various SteamOS / Linux questions, but not much in the way of answers.

If you want to see the entire AMA session, find it via /r/The_Gaben. The session went on for just about one hour and it appears he's now wrapped it up, unless he's planning to continue commenting on any questions later.


A Special Linux Delivery At Valve Software


While Linux didn't garner any responses, here were some of the highlights of interest to us:

- Gabe Newell on Source 2 Engine, "We are continuing to use Source 2 as our primary game development environment. Aside from moving Dota 2 to the engine recently, we are are using it as the foundation of some unannounced products. We would like to have everyone working on games here at Valve to eventually be using the same engine. We also intend to continue to make the Source 2 engine work available to the broad developer community as we go, and to make it available free of charge."

- He remains excited about VR for gaming, "Yes. We think VR is pretty important as a tool for interesting games."

- Valve remains interested in their own hardware efforts, "The big thing right now is broadening the range of options we have in creating experiences. We think investing in hardware will give us those options. The knuckles controller is being designed at the same time as we're designing our own VR games."

- Fun fact for lack of any Linux comments: he likes his steaks medium rare.
