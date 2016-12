More Vulkan Improvements Land In GTK4 Toolkit Code

A number of improvements have landed to the GTK4 tool-kit's early back-end work on supporting Vulkan as an alternative to its OpenGL renderer is gaining ground.Some of the Vulkan GTK4 code that landed this past week include:- Support for combining draw calls. This provides a 5~7% speedup, according to Red Hat developer Ben Otte.- A shader for color drawing with rectangle clip.- A proof of concept clip implementation.- An implementation for gsk_renderer_render_texture().- Pipeline changes.- A GskVulkanUploader implementation, as said by the commit, "It's the thing that makes sure pixels end up on the GPU."- Staging-buffer image upload support.- Infrastructure work for supporting multiple pipelines.- Various other changes and fixes.Those wanting to monitor the flow of Vulkan improvements into the GTK+ 4.0 development tool-kit for GNOME can find the details via this Git web query