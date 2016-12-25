More Vulkan Improvements Land In GTK4 Toolkit Code

A number of improvements have landed to the GTK4 tool-kit's early back-end work on supporting Vulkan as an alternative to its OpenGL renderer is gaining ground.
Some of the Vulkan GTK4 code that landed this past week include:
- Support for combining draw calls. This provides a 5~7% speedup, according to Red Hat developer Ben Otte.
- A shader for color drawing with rectangle clip.
- A proof of concept clip implementation.
- An implementation for gsk_renderer_render_texture().
- Pipeline changes.
- A GskVulkanUploader implementation, as said by the commit, "It's the thing that makes sure pixels end up on the GPU."
- Staging-buffer image upload support.
- Infrastructure work for supporting multiple pipelines.
- Various other changes and fixes.
Those wanting to monitor the flow of Vulkan improvements into the GTK+ 4.0 development tool-kit for GNOME can find the details via this Git web query.
