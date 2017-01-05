GTK's Vulkan Renderer Now Working On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 4 January 2017 at 09:32 AM EST. 23 Comments
GNOME --
The GTK toolkit's Vulkan renderer continues making quick progress.

Besides already being faster than their OpenGL renderer, supporting this Vulkan renderer on Windows too, and other improvements, the latest now is that GTK4 with the Vulkan back-end works on Wayland.

GTK4 is no longer limited to its Cairo or OpenGL back-ends on Wayland but can now work with the Vulkan code-paths. With this commit earlier today and adding nearly 200 lines of code, there is support for the Vulkan renderer on Wayland.

This GTK4 Vulkan Wayland support is on top of other improvements, including some modernizing of the blend pipeline with making use of instances and clip versions.
23 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME's SVG Rendering Library Migrating To Rust
A Look At The GTK4 Development In Early 2017
GNOME's GTK Vulkan Renderer Faster Than OpenGL, Now Working On Windows
More Vulkan Improvements Land In GTK4 Toolkit Code
Flatpak 0.8 Released, The Start Of An LTS Stable Branch
GTK 3.89.2 Released With Vulkan Renderer, Continued GDK/GSK Changes
Popular News
Former Valve Developer: Steam Linux Project Was The Hardest
Wine 2.0 Is Looking Like It Will Be A Late January Release
A Look Back At Some Of The Best Features Added To The Linux Kernel In 2016
Intel's Clear Linux Is Working On Steam Support
WireGuard Secure Network Tunnel Is Eyeing Mainline, Running On Android
The Top BSD News This Year: Ubuntu Atop BSD, FreeBSD 11.0, DragonFly's HAMMER2