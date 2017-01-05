GTK's Vulkan Renderer Now Working On Wayland

The GTK toolkit's Vulkan renderer continues making quick progress.
Besides already being faster than their OpenGL renderer, supporting this Vulkan renderer on Windows too, and other improvements, the latest now is that GTK4 with the Vulkan back-end works on Wayland.
GTK4 is no longer limited to its Cairo or OpenGL back-ends on Wayland but can now work with the Vulkan code-paths. With this commit earlier today and adding nearly 200 lines of code, there is support for the Vulkan renderer on Wayland.
This GTK4 Vulkan Wayland support is on top of other improvements, including some modernizing of the blend pipeline with making use of instances and clip versions.
